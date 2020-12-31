Canada COVID-19 December 31 2020 11:15am 04:19 U.K. COVID-19 variant explained Dr. Gerald Evans explains the new strain of COVID-19 as concerns grow over the virus in Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7549132/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7549132/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?