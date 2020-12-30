Doug Ford December 30 2020 6:26pm 02:12 Ontario finance minister returning to Canada after Caribbean vacation amid pandemic Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips is on his way back to Toronto after Premier Doug Ford ordered him to return from his Caribbean vacation. Sean O’Shea reports. Doug Ford says he knew of finance minister’s trip 2 weeks ago, should have asked him to return then <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7548429/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7548429/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?