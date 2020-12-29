AHS plan for rolling out the COVID-19 vaccines

Alberta Health Services senior medical officer of health Dr. Laura McDougall said student nurses, retired nurses, and staff from across the health-care system will be deployed to help with administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Albertans. Premier Jason Kenney also said cabinet committee has directed AHS to roll out all of the province’s supply right now so as many people as possible can receive their first shot, rather than hold some back to give health-care workers their second dose.