Canada December 29 2020 5:24pm 00:59 26 more COVID-19 deaths in Alberta, over 800 new cases identified Tuesday During Tuesday's COVID-19 update, Premier Jason Kenney said 890 Albertans are in hospital — of which 153 are in ICU — and there have been 26 more deaths.