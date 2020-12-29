Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 29 2020 5:24pm
00:59

26 more COVID-19 deaths in Alberta, over 800 new cases identified Tuesday

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, Premier Jason Kenney said 890 Albertans are in hospital — of which 153 are in ICU — and there have been 26 more deaths.

Advertisement

Video Home