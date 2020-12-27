Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 27 2020 9:04pm
02:09

Rich Coleman under fire for posting bizarre tweet.

The former deputy premier tweets out a joke questioning the efficiacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. He deleted it soon after, but the damage was done. Paul Johnson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home