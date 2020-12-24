Global News Hour at 6 BC December 24 2020 10:09pm 02:06 Mapping B.C. neighbourhoods vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks SFU researchers have created a map of neighbourhoods across B.C. designed to help identify areas that may need extra support to manage a COVID-19 outbreak. Paul Johnson reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7542038/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7542038/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?