Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 24 2020 10:09pm
02:06

Mapping B.C. neighbourhoods vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks

SFU researchers have created a map of neighbourhoods across B.C. designed to help identify areas that may need extra support to manage a COVID-19 outbreak. Paul Johnson reports.

