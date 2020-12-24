Menu

The Morning Show
December 24 2020 9:23am
02:52

Why these 3 friends are making toques for the homeless

Toques From The Heart co-founder Matt Carter joins The Morning Show to talk about collecting hockey socks and repurposing them into toques for the homeless.

