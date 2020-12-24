Menu

Bobby Demers
December 24 2020 10:27am
04:07

Canadians living in the UK react to flight ban

Canadians in the UK Facebook group’s administrator Bobby Demers reacts to the flight ban by Canada after several mutated strains of the coronavirus were found in the UK.

