Blood Drive December 22 2020 7:00pm 01:56 New plasma collection centre opens in Lethbridge Canadian Blood Services has opened its brand new plasma collection centre in Lethbridge. As Quinn Campbell reports, the centre is just one of three sites in Canada. New plasma collection centre opens in Lethbridge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7538556/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7538556/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?