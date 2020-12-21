Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 21 2020 9:05pm
01:59

Driver sentenced to jail time for devastating crash

Tenessa Nikirk has been sentenced to two years in jail, and a further three-year driving ban for the 2017 crash that left then-11-year-old Leila Bui with severe brain damage. Kylie Stanton reports

Advertisement

Video Home