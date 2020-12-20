Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 20 2020 9:49pm
02:09

Surprise wedding proposal caught on camera

A Fraser Valley wedding photographer was shooting pictures of a friend at a local peak when she encountered a young couple and as Julia Foy reports, what happened next resulted in the perfect proposal.

