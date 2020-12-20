Global News Hour at 6 BC December 20 2020 9:49pm 02:09 Surprise wedding proposal caught on camera A Fraser Valley wedding photographer was shooting pictures of a friend at a local peak when she encountered a young couple and as Julia Foy reports, what happened next resulted in the perfect proposal. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7534785/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7534785/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?