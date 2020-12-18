Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 18 2020 8:45pm
02:10

Ottawa phasing out 19 fish farms off B.C. coast

The federal government is phasing out 19 fish farms near the Discovery Islands off the B.C. Coast. Linda Aylesworth has the details.

