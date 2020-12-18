Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
December 18 2020 7:58pm
02:00

COVID-19 “long-haulers” still feeling symptoms

They’ve been dubbed COVID “long-haulers”. People who still have symptoms weeks and even months after contracting the virus. Brittany Greenslade reports.

Advertisement

Video Home