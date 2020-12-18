Menu

The Morning Show
December 18 2020 11:26am
06:34

Should kids go back to school after the holidays? Top doctor answers your coronavirus questions

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch checks in with The Morning Show to answer the latest COVID-19 questions.

