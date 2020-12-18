The Morning Show December 18 2020 11:25am 02:12 The biggest fashion trends to keep (and ditch) in 2021 Fashion expert Lisa Kisber joins The Morning Show to predict which fashion trends are here to stay and which ones you should ditch for 2021. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7530895/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7530895/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?