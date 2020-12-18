Menu

Business
December 18 2020 7:09am
06:12

Love Your Local: The Tare Shop

Kate Pepler opened The Tare Shop in Halifax over two years ago, and, after much success, Pepler is opening a second location in Downtown Dartmouth in early 2021.

