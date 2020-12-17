Menu

News
December 17 2020 11:13am
03:47

Month of Giving Back: Children’s Heart Network

Kristi Coldwell of the Hearts of Gold program of the Children’s Heart Network explains how they are connecting teens living with heart disease and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them.

