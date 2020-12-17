Menu

News
December 17 2020 10:52am
03:34

Canada to join moon mission in 2023

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk could be headed to the moon in 2023. He’s one of 4 Canadian astronauts being considered for the NASA led Artemis project.

