Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 15 2020 9:13pm
02:04

School contact tracing concerns heading into the holidays

The upcoming Christmas break is shedding light on just now much families rely in schools to let them know about cases before Alberta Health Services does. Lisa MacGregor reports.

