Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 15 2020 9:13pm 02:04 School contact tracing concerns heading into the holidays The upcoming Christmas break is shedding light on just now much families rely in schools to let them know about cases before Alberta Health Services does. Lisa MacGregor reports. Edmonton Catholic Schools to stop notifying of COVID-19 cases during Christmas break <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7525135/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7525135/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?