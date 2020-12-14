Menu

COVID-19
December 14 2020 5:02pm
Saskatchewan premier calls comments made about top doctor ‘racist, foolish’

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe responded on Monday to comments made over the weekend at a rally held in opposition to provincial COVID-19 restrictions held outside the legislative building, calling them racist, foolish and “idiotic,” adding he was “embarrassed.” His criticism appeared to be in response to a man who had spoken about chief medical officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, in which he mispronounced his name multiple times before saying he “can’t get these foreigners names right.” Moe also defended Shahab for his wealth of education and experience in public health, saying the province was “very fortunate” to have him working there.

