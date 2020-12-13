Abbotsford Ballet December 13 2020 5:23pm 04:00 Pop up Abbotsford dance performance brightens COVID-19 gloom An Abbotsford ballerina gave an un-advertised performance in Mill Lake Park Thursday night, with the hopes of lightening spirits during a COVID-19-darkened winter. Courtesy: Misty Bedwell Pop-up ballet performance in Abbotsford, B.C. park aims to lighten COVID-19 gloom <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7519810/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7519810/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?