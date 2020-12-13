Menu

Abbotsford Ballet
December 13 2020 5:23pm
04:00

Pop up Abbotsford dance performance brightens COVID-19 gloom

An Abbotsford ballerina gave an un-advertised performance in Mill Lake Park Thursday night, with the hopes of lightening spirits during a COVID-19-darkened winter. Courtesy: Misty Bedwell

