Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 11 2020 8:56pm
01:52

Mayors say new city-by-city COVID numbers aren’t detailed enough

B.C. health officials have released new COVID-19 numbers that show cases on a city-by-city basis. But as Jordan Armstrong reports, several mayors say they don’t drill down far enough.

