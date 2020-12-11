Global News Hour at 6 BC December 11 2020 8:56pm 01:52 Mayors say new city-by-city COVID numbers aren’t detailed enough B.C. health officials have released new COVID-19 numbers that show cases on a city-by-city basis. But as Jordan Armstrong reports, several mayors say they don’t drill down far enough. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7518039/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7518039/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?