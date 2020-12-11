Menu

The Morning Show
December 11 2020 10:42am
05:34

Samantha Martin performs ‘Loving You Is Easy’

Juno nominee Samantha Martin joins The Morning Show to talk about her latest album ‘The Reckless One’ with Delta Sugar. She also has a special performance of ‘Loving You Is Easy.’

