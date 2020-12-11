Menu

The Morning Show
December 11 2020 10:40am
05:12

Expert tips for making your clothes last longer

Fashion expert Lisa Kisber checks in with The Morning Show to share her stylish hacks for cleaning and storing clothes to make them last longer.

