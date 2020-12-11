Global News Morning Saskatoon December 11 2020 9:46am 03:40 Getting festive with homemade Christmas crafts With Christmas Day just two weeks away, there are plenty of at-home crafts you can do with the family. Sheila Galvin with Michaels joins Ciara Yaschuk to show one festive craft you can make at home. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7516027/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7516027/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?