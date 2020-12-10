Menu

Coronavirus
December 10 2020 6:49pm
01:38

Holiday creativity

Like almost everything, holiday gatherings and traditions are cancelled this year. But there are a number of organizations looking to keep those traditions alive by bringing them to you at home. Global’s Marney Blunt reports.

