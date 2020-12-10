Menu

The Morning Show
December 10 2020 10:18am
04:50

Goodbye finger pricks: A new advance is changing how Canadians manage diabetes

Endocrinologist Dr. Ilana Halperin joins The Morning Show to talk about the Freestyle Libre system that is changing the lives of Canadians living with diabetes.

