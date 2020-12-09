Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 9 2020 9:44pm
01:59

Stony Plain dad gets tattoo to match son’s unique birthmark

A dad from Stony Plain spent more than 30 hours in a tattoo shop getting a very unique piece done, in hopes of giving his young son more confidence. Sarah Ryan reports.

