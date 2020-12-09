Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 9 2020 9:44pm 01:59 Stony Plain dad gets tattoo to match son’s unique birthmark A dad from Stony Plain spent more than 30 hours in a tattoo shop getting a very unique piece done, in hopes of giving his young son more confidence. Sarah Ryan reports. Stony Plain dad gets tattoo to match son’s unique birthmark <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7513047/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7513047/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?