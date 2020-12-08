Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Consumer
December 8 2020 10:30am
04:20

Toronto business owner gets on ‘Oprah’s favourite things’ list

Toronto business owner Taylor Lindsay-Noel shares her inspiring journey from suffering from a gymnastics accident to securing a spot on Oprah’s favourite things list.

Advertisement

Video Home