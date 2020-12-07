Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 7 2020 6:13pm
03:08

Revera looks into its own COVID-19 response during first wave

One of Canada’s largest retirement and long-term care operators has decided to look inwards and to take stock of how it responded during the first wave. Morganne Campbell reports.

