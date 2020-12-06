Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 6 2020 11:08pm 01:46 Helping parents teach math A group of Edmonton educators is taking its passion of math to an international stage. MMMathMania is ensuring kids around the world, and especially in Edmonton, know math can be fun and games. Kim Smith explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7505611/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7505611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?