Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 4 2020 9:15pm
01:29

Keith Baldrey on new in-depth COVID-19 numbers for B.C.

Global’s Keith Baldrey has some perspective on a new batch of fresh data on the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C.

