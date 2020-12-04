Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 4 2020 9:01pm
01:55

Former Vancouver resident testing COVID-19 vaccine

Global’s Aaron McArthur checks in on a former Vancouver man who’s one of the thousands of people testing new COVID-19 vaccines to make sure they’re safe and effective for the rest of us.

