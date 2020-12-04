Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 4 2020 10:29am
02:54

The unusual solution to an Abbotsford care home’s staffing shortage

Menno Place CEO Karen Biggs discusses why she’s turning to the families of residents to fill a staffing shortage brought on by a COVID-19 outbreak at the care home.

