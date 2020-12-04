Global News Morning BC December 4 2020 10:03am 03:53 B.C. man is on a mission to raise awareness about the crisis in Yemen As the humanitarian crisis in Yemen grows Wyle Baoween is doing his part to raise awareness about the conflict in his homeland and the toll it’s taking. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7501716/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7501716/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?