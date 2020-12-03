Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 3 2020 10:37pm
02:15

Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom celebrates 90 years of music

Squire Barnes looks at the history of Vancouver’s iconic Commodore Ballroom known around the world as one of the most legendary live music venues on the planet, as it turns 90

