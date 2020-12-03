Global News Hour at 6 BC December 3 2020 10:37pm 02:15 Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom celebrates 90 years of music Squire Barnes looks at the history of Vancouver’s iconic Commodore Ballroom known around the world as one of the most legendary live music venues on the planet, as it turns 90 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7501293/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7501293/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?