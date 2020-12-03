Coronavirus: Saskatchewan to increase ICU beds as projections shows potential surge
The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s chief of its emergency operation centre Derek Miller on Thursday said the province would be creating space for up to 250 COVID-19 patients by mid-December and creating enough space for up to 64 additional COVID-19 patients in intensive care units. He said this was due to modelling information showing the potential for more than 500 lab-confirmed cases daily in a two-week timeline.