Global News Morning BC December 3 2020 3:05pm 01:12 Kaitlyn's daughter might be Mark Madryga's littlest fan Kaitlyn Herbst had to work from home recently with her toddler, Ryann, by her side. When Ryann made an appearance on the Morning News she would only say her favourite weatherman's name.