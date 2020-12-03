Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
December 3 2020 9:41am
03:54

Adopt a Pet: Ginny New Hope Dog Rescue

On this week’s Adopt a Pet, New Hope Dog Rescue Saskatoon’s Tami Vangool joins us with Ginny the dog, making a recovery from injuries sustained in a car crash.

