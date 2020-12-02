Menu

December 2 2020 8:42pm
04:17

Alberta infectious disease researcher responds to province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

Infectious disease researcher Dr. Craig Jenne joins Global’s Linda Olsen to discuss Alberta’s plan to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine.

