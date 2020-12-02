Menu

December 2 2020 8:32pm
Vernon man named Team Canada’s Chef de Mission for Beijing Paralympics

A Vernon man has been selected to lead Team Canada to the next winter Paralympics as the chef de mission. Jules Knox reports.

