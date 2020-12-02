Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 2 2020 11:03am
03:06

B.C. strata insurers to end ‘best terms pricing’

Tony Gioventu with the Condominium Homeowners Association of BC explains how new strata insurance rules will impact B.C. condo owners.

