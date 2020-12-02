Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 2 2020 9:08am
01:25

Demand for Christmas trees expected to exceed supply this year

Christmas trees are more popular than ever this year. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines looks into the surge in demand.

