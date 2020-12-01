Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 1 2020 9:30pm
01:00

Keith Baldrey breaks down Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

Global’s Keith Baldrey has a look at Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers, which saw a drop in new cases, but an increase in hospitalizations.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home