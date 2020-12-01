Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 1 2020 8:55pm
02:04

More B.C. churches planning to defy health order and hold in-person services

Several dozen B.C. churches are allegedly planning to hold in-person services this weekend, in defiance of the latest public health order. Sarah MacDonald reports

