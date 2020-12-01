Global News Hour at 6 BC December 1 2020 8:39pm 01:31 B.C. researcher hopes to determine how many children have had COVID-19 A B.C. researcher is hoping to determine how many children and young adults get COVID-19 by testing them for antibodies. Ted Chernecki reports. B.C. researchers to study how COVID-19 has spread in young people <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7496264/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7496264/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?