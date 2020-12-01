Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 1 2020 10:55am
03:48

“Month of Giving Back: Acts for Water”

Jeff Golby of Acts for Water explains how the B.C. based charity helps provide clean, disease-free water to needy children and families in Uganda.

