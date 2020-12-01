Menu

The Morning Show
December 1 2020 10:49am
02:34

Christmas tree shortage leads to sticker shock

Global News reporter Minna Rhee speaks to Drysdale owner Doug Drysdale about the shortage of Christmas trees and an increase in prices as fewer trees were planted in the last recession.

