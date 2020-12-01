The Morning Show December 1 2020 10:49am 02:34 Christmas tree shortage leads to sticker shock Global News reporter Minna Rhee speaks to Drysdale owner Doug Drysdale about the shortage of Christmas trees and an increase in prices as fewer trees were planted in the last recession. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7494528/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7494528/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?