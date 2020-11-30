Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 30 2020 8:09pm
02:01

Unused federal wage top up funds being withheld by the UCP: Alberta union

Essential frontline workers promised a raise by the federal government in the spring are still waiting to see that boost on their paychecks. The Alberta Federation of Labour says it’s the provincial government holding up the money. As provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon explains, numbers revealed by the federal NDP shows the UCP government has only accessed 3.5 per cent of available federal wage top up dollars — by far the lowest amount in the country.

