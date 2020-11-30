Global News at 10 Saskatoon November 30 2020 7:21pm 01:35 Saskatoon city council approves pilot program to protect bus drivers Saskatoon’s city council voted to enact a pilot program to install barriers in some buses in the city to protect bus operators from violence. Saskatoon city council approves pilot program to protect bus drivers <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7493758/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7493758/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?